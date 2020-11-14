Bay County Chamber hosts annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday.

This year, due to COVID-19, they took a different approach and instead of the typical formal luncheon, they provided take-out lunches to all of our first responders on duty and delivered them to all of the stations throughout Bay County.

They also made space available at the site for those responders who wanted to get out for a while.

“It’s truly amazing what the community does for us,” David Collier, the Chief of the Panama City Fire Department, said. “And it’s just a blessing that everybody comes together to thank us and to celebrate what we do and to really show us that they truly care about what we do or the community.”

According to chamber officials, they were able to provide lunches for more than 450 first responders.

