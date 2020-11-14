Helping Animals in the 850 hosts pet parade and adoption event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Helping Animals in the 850 invited three local fosters to join them for a pet parade and adoption event in Panama City Beach Saturday morning.

The organization aims to find forever homes for animals.

In the last five events, 57 animals have been adopted.

Organizers understand not everyone is able to adopt but there are other ways to help.

“If you can’t adopt, that if you can bring dog food, cat food, litter, make a monetary donation, that would be fantastic because they’d really appreciate it,” said Helping Animals in the 850 organizer Ramona Burnett. “They work so hard, these are all people that work in the community, this is something they do on top of an everyday job.”

The organization will be hosting another adoption event next Saturday, November 21st, at Alice’s on the Bay.

If you are looking to make a donation, you can contact the organization on their Facebook page at Helping Animals in the 850.

