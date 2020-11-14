Advertisement

Helping Animals in the 850 hosts pet parade and adoption event

17 animals were adopted at their event on Halloween.
17 animals were adopted at their event on Halloween.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Helping Animals in the 850 invited three local fosters to join them for a pet parade and adoption event in Panama City Beach Saturday morning.

The organization aims to find forever homes for animals.

In the last five events, 57 animals have been adopted.

Organizers understand not everyone is able to adopt but there are other ways to help.

“If you can’t adopt, that if you can bring dog food, cat food, litter, make a monetary donation, that would be fantastic because they’d really appreciate it,” said Helping Animals in the 850 organizer Ramona Burnett. “They work so hard, these are all people that work in the community, this is something they do on top of an everyday job.”

The organization will be hosting another adoption event next Saturday, November 21st, at Alice’s on the Bay.

If you are looking to make a donation, you can contact the organization on their Facebook page at Helping Animals in the 850.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
Panama City Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.
Crash closes intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue in Panama City
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death
The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital

Latest News

Proceeds from pictures with Santa go towards Rooms With a Purpose.
Rooms With a Purpose hosts 2nd annual Christmas With a Purpose event
A local man is in need of a kidney transplant. His family is trying to advertise in the...
Man Needs Kidney Donor
Wewahtchka man looking for someone to "share" their kidney for transplant
A Wewahitchka man with polycystic kidney disease hopes people will “share your spare”
The weekend forecast
Weekend Forecast