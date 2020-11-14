Rooms With a Purpose hosts 2nd annual Christmas With a Purpose event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With a Purpose held its 2nd annual Christmas With a Purpose event Saturday morning in Lynn Haven.

“We have vendors from all over the area that come out and we have a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Founder and Director of Rooms With a Purpose Sherry Melton. “It’s just a way to kick start the holiday season.”

Channeling Christmas spirit isn’t the only thing the non-profit aims to do.

“We do dream bedroom make overs for children with life challenging illnesses,” said Melton.

“This gives us an opportunity to bring not only joy into the lives of the child but also into the lives of the family members,” said Chairmen of the Board with Rooms With a Purpose Irvin Clark. “That means the world to us.”

Events like this are the reason Rooms With a Purpose can provide special moments to those that deserve it most.

“The money that we raise from our vendors here all goes towards our makeovers,” said Melton.

“Everyone here understands that every dime they spend is going to go towards the purpose of bringing joy into that child and into that families life,” said Clark.

Those with the non-profit said there is no better feeling than putting the event proceeds to use and revealing the final product.

“When we open the door on their rooms, it’s kind of like Christmas morning,” said Melton. “We are so blessed and so honored to do this for these kids. These kids deserve that and so much more.”

People also donated canned goods which will be given to local charities during the holiday season.

Organizers said this is what spirit of the season is all about.

If you are looking to make a donation to Rooms With a Purpose you can visit PayPal.Me/roomswithapurpose1, mail a check to 911 Iowa Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL, or check out their wish list on Amazon that can be found on the Rooms With a Purpose Facebook page.

