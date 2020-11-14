Week 11 High School Football Schedule/Scores/Highlights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 11
7A
1A Regional Quarterfinals
Liberty 14 Sneads 44
Graceville at Vernon
Chipley at Northview
Freeport at Holmes
Bozeman at Wewahitchka
Blountstown at Port St. Joe
2A Regional Quarterfinal
Rocky Bayou at North Florida Educational
4A Regional Quarterfinals
NBH 20 Rutherford 24
South Walton at Bay
5A Regional Quarterfinals
Arnold at Baker County (Forfeit)
Choctaw at Ribault
6A Regional Quarterfinals
FWB at Lee
Mosley at St. Augustine
7A Regional Quarterfinal
Niceville at Crestview
