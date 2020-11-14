Advertisement

Week 11 High School Football Schedule/Scores/Highlights

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 11

7A

1A Regional Quarterfinals

Liberty 14 Sneads 44

Graceville at Vernon

Chipley at Northview

Freeport at Holmes

Bozeman at Wewahitchka

Blountstown at Port St. Joe

2A Regional Quarterfinal

Rocky Bayou at North Florida Educational

4A Regional Quarterfinals

NBH 20 Rutherford 24

South Walton at Bay

5A Regional Quarterfinals

Arnold at Baker County (Forfeit)

Choctaw at Ribault

6A Regional Quarterfinals

FWB at Lee

Mosley at St. Augustine

7A Regional Quarterfinal

Niceville at Crestview

