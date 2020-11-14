Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Expect warm and dry weather in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a nice weekend here in the panhandle. It will be a bit warm with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Lows Saturday AM will be in the 50s w/lows close to 60 Sunday AM. A cold front will bring a few clouds Sunday and an uptick in humidity. That front will bring even cooler air by Monday and into next week. Highs will fall into the low 70s and lows in the 40s. No rain is expected over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

