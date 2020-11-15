Advertisement

Local law enforcement get free thank you lunch from veterans group

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local veterans are showing their appreciation for local law enforcement.

The Amvet Post 2298 Riders invited law enforcement to a free wings and fries lunch Saturday.

Members said as military veterans, they can relate to the work of law enforcement.

Member David Methlie said he is grateful for Springfield police for checking on his family members.

“The Springfield Police Department came to my house for family emergencies when there’s been medical problems, they’ve always been the first ones to show up. We need them. I need them,” said Methlie.

President Mike Lozon said he appreciates how law enforcement have been working hard throughout the pandemic.

“It’s what we do, it’s in us, we’re veterans and we respect each other and those that serve and it’s just a natural thing for us to do,” said Lozon.

The Amvet Post 2298 members said they want to plan a similar future event to thank firefighters and EMS paramedics.

