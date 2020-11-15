Advertisement

Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 15-year-old girl from Marianna died after an ATV accident in Jackson County Saturday evening.

They also say a 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were both seriously injured.

Officials say the ATV was travelling north on Standland Road when it ran off the road and collided with a culvert. They say after impact, the ATV became airborne and traveled through a wood fence.

The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.

All three were transported to local hospitals, where one of them passed away.

