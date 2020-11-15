Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Warm and sunny conditions prevailed across the area today, and that’ll carry over into the end of the weekend as well.

Highs Sunday will be similar to what we saw today, but a cold front arriving during the afternoon will help drop temperatures into the mid 70s. Cooler air will continue to filter in after that, and we’ll be flirting with the upper 60s by midweek.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
Panama City Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.
Crash closes intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue in Panama City
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death
The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
Officials said the three-bedroom home on display costs $175,000 and the two-bedroom home costs...
Affordable, steel-panel homes coming to Glenwood

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 11-14-2020
SATURDAY EVENING WX 11-14-2020
The weekend forecast
Weekend Forecast
Sunny and dry weather this weekend
Weekend Forecast
The weekend forecast
Friday Forecast