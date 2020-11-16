Advertisement

Bay County COVID-19 testing available

Bay County's COVID-19 testing site
Bay County's COVID-19 testing site(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - There are several locations in Bay County offering COVID-19 testing.

The Bay County Health Department released information about where you can get tested for the virus. They also say county and state supported testing is free and no insurance is required.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bay County is offering drive-thru testing at the Lynn Haven Sports Park at 2201 Recreation Drive. This site is testing children ages 5 and up, but the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For the Lynn Haven testing site, you need to make an appointment online. You will need a photo identification for your appointment. These tests are rapid tests, so you can remain on site to find out your results or you can have your results texted to you.

The Department of Health in Bay County is also offering testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department at 597 W. 11th Street, Panama City. People of any age with symptoms of COVID-19 or close contact with someone who has the virus may be tested here.

Appointments are required at the health department testing site. To make an appointment, call 850-872-4455 for a screening. The test results should come back in three to five days.

Health officials say there is also testing available through private providers, but if you do not have insurance, or if they do not accept your insurance, an office visit could cost you. Some fees may not be fully covered by insurance. They say to check with your insurance company and the place you would like to get tested for more information.

