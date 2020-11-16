Bay County Republicans host “Stand With Trump” event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Republican Party hosted its “Stand With Trump” event Sunday, local republicans came out with flags and waved at drivers along Lisenby Avenue.

Party leaders said the event aimed to keep Republican spirits high as they look towards future elections.

“Our next-door neighbor Georgia, they’ve got two huge U.S. Senate races,” said Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood. “So, my goal is to keep people not thinking about what happened November 3rd but how can we help do things in Georgia.”

From the other side, Bay County Democrats said they’re also looking ahead to future elections and are ready to move forward.

“Fundamental message here is we need good sportsmanship in a democracy and we need an acknowledgment that fair elections are not rigged elections,” said Bay County Democratic party member Alvin Peters. “And the rule of law supersedes anything that the president may say or do.”

The “Stand with Trump” event featured a handful of local guest speakers to keep Bay County Republican morale high.

“My thing is, this is what we need to do,” said Wood. “We in Bay County throughout this part of the country, everywhere in the country frankly, we need to be worried about the U.S. Senate races in Georgia and then after that let’s take a break and then get ready to support Governor DeSantis.”

Moving forward Bay County democrats are asking for a strong sense of democracy and good sportsmanship from both sides.

“I think it’s important to role model to the world that the United States remains a vibrant democracy and good sportsmanship is a part of that.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.