Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We woke up to cooler temperatures across the Panhandle today, and that is a trend that will continue into tomorrow.

Colder air will be funneled into the region over the next several days, leading to much more seasonal conditions through the middle of the week. Following that, high pressure will begin to rebuild itself over the southeast, leading to a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. Highs are fixing to rebound back into the upper 70s by Saturday.

Hurricane Iota is now a category 5 storm, and is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua less than 30 miles away from where Hurricane Eta made landfall as a category 4 two weeks ago. Behind Iota, a new disturbance has a 40% chance of forming over the next 5 days. We are exactly two weeks away from the end of hurricane season!

