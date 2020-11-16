Advertisement

Mosley head coach let go from position by Bay District Schools

Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Mosley Football program is for now without a head coach.

Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning. This comes three days after Mosley’s lose in its playoff opener in St. Augustine Friday night.

Mosley ended this pandemic effected season with a 4-4 record.

We will be speaking with the coach and will have more details on WJHG.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
The Bay County Republican Party held a "Stand With Trump" event Sunday.
Bay County Republicans host “Stand With Trump” event
The project is expected to take 16-18 months to complete.
Project Blue Sky is in the works in Jackson County

Latest News

Bay County's COVID-19 testing site
Bay County COVID-19 testing available
Mosley High School’s dance team to host virtual auction fundraiser
A LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL DANCE TEAM HAS HAD TO GET A LITTLE CREATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO FUNDRAISING...
Mosley Dance Team Fundraiser
Stand with Trump event Sunday