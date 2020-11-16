Mosley head coach let go from position by Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Mosley Football program is for now without a head coach.

Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning. This comes three days after Mosley’s lose in its playoff opener in St. Augustine Friday night.

Mosley ended this pandemic effected season with a 4-4 record.

We will be speaking with the coach and will have more details on WJHG.

