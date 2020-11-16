Advertisement

Mosley High School’s dance team to host virtual auction fundraiser

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A local high school dance team is hosting a fundraiser this week. Some guests joined us at the station with more.

Mosley High School’s dance team the Dolphinettes say that due to COVID-19 they have had to get creative when it comes to raising money for their competition expenses. The team will be hosting a virtual auction November 18 through November 22.

You can find the link to the auction here.

For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
The Bay County Republican Party held a "Stand With Trump" event Sunday.
Bay County Republicans host “Stand With Trump” event
The project is expected to take 16-18 months to complete.
Project Blue Sky is in the works in Jackson County

Latest News

A LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL DANCE TEAM HAS HAD TO GET A LITTLE CREATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO FUNDRAISING...
Mosley Dance Team Fundraiser
Stand with Trump event Sunday
Holly Fair wraps up Sunday
Holly fair wraps up Sunday
The Bay County Republican Party held a "Stand With Trump" event Sunday.
Bay County Republicans host “Stand With Trump” event