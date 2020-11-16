Mosley High School’s dance team to host virtual auction fundraiser
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
A local high school dance team is hosting a fundraiser this week. Some guests joined us at the station with more.
Mosley High School’s dance team the Dolphinettes say that due to COVID-19 they have had to get creative when it comes to raising money for their competition expenses. The team will be hosting a virtual auction November 18 through November 22.
You can find the link to the auction here.
For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.
