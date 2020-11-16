One dead after shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say a man was shot and killed at his residence Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call at approximately 11:19 a.m. about a man who had been shot by his son at his residence on Calhoun Road, Marianna.

They say the caller told deputies her father, Derick Garrett, 49, had been shot by her brother, Trevor Garrett, 20. The caller said Trevor fled the scene in a maroon-colored Dodge Charger.

When deputies and EMS arrived, Derick Garrett was found unresponsive. Officials say EMS transported him to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say Trevor Garrett soon returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

According to the press release, “the shooting was a result of ongoing domestic issues between the father and son.”

Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.

