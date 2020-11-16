Sneads Volleyball breaks FHSAA record winning their eighth State Title in a row

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Sneads Volleyball team broke the record for the most consecutive State Titles in a row after defeating the Newberry Panthers in the championship match Sunday afternoon. The Pirates took it in three coming back from behind in the first set, and staying on top for the rest.

Coach, Heather Edge, said she feels not only happy but relieved by the big win. She also said, her team has already been through so much, and when she came in a few years ago to such a successful program, it was intimidating. But she is happy she and the girls could beat the record.

The Pirates head back to Sneads early Monday morning. When they arrive in the late afternoon, the community will gather at the four way stop in town to celebrate their accomplishment.

“What’s really cool is that everybody just kind of rallies around," said Coach Edge. “This whole community comes, and they’re sitting there waiting for them. I’m just kind of visualizing it now. We get off the bus. We have our poster, that’s traditional. We cross out that final game, our final opponent, and they make the walk back to school. I did ask some of the seniors if they wanted to go to Universal, but I said ‘You need to think. You probably won’t be back till really late, and you wont get that community celebration.’ They immediately said they want that. I think that’s really cool, and it says a lot about our girls. It’s not about the material. It’s just about those moments, those memories that you can’t put a price on."

