The 31st Annual Holly Fair wraps up Sunday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Holly Fair, a staple of Bay County, was here for the holidays again. Those involved didn’t let COVID-19 put s stop to the season of giving.

″We have put a lot of different measures in place this year to be safe, while still being able to enjoy this annual Christmas tradition," Junior League of Panama City President Lauren Presser said.

The event was a little smaller this year, none the less the community came out and supported the Junior League of Panama City. Event organizers said the event proved to be a success.

“I think everyone wants some of the traditions to be able to experience and they also want to stay safe and they want the community to still thrive and so I think that is part of it, I think it is very successful because we are a very strong community and this kind of turnout shows that,” Presser said.

The event was also a way to help small businesses make some extra money and for folks to get out of the house after all this time, all while still staying safe.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.