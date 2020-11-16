Advertisement

The 31st Annual Holly Fair wraps up Sunday

The event was a little smaller this year.
The event was a little smaller this year.(Bobbee Russell)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Holly Fair, a staple of Bay County, was here for the holidays again. Those involved didn’t let COVID-19 put s stop to the season of giving.

″We have put a lot of different measures in place this year to be safe, while still being able to enjoy this annual Christmas tradition," Junior League of Panama City President Lauren Presser said.

The event was a little smaller this year, none the less the community came out and supported the Junior League of Panama City. Event organizers said the event proved to be a success.

“I think everyone wants some of the traditions to be able to experience and they also want to stay safe and they want the community to still thrive and so I think that is part of it, I think it is very successful because we are a very strong community and this kind of turnout shows that,” Presser said.

The event was also a way to help small businesses make some extra money and for folks to get out of the house after all this time, all while still staying safe.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident
Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
The project is expected to take 16-18 months to complete.
Project Blue Sky is in the works in Jackson County
Officials said the three-bedroom home on display costs $175,000 and the two-bedroom home costs...
Affordable, steel-panel homes coming to Glenwood
Wewahtchka man looking for someone to "share" their kidney for transplant
A Wewahitchka man with polycystic kidney disease hopes people will “share your spare”

Latest News

Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-15-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-15-2020
Members of the Amvet Post 2298 Riders held a back the blue thank you lunch.
Local law enforcement get free thank you lunch from veterans group
Christmas with a purpose
Christmas with a purpose event