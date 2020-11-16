Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We’ve seen springlike conditions all weekend long, but we’ll receive a reminder that its fall by Monday.

A cold front moving through the area tonight will drop us in temperatures back to the low 70s for Monday, and it’ll get even colder by midweek. Following Wednesday, warmer conditions will begin to return as high pressure and warm air return to the Panhandle.

You can watch my full forecast above.

