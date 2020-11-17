Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosting “Ten Dollar Tuesday” as a part of Project 25 fundraiser

Advertisement

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

This year’s Project 25 fundraiser is well underway as we enter the holiday season. This is the 40th year the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has taken toy donations for children of families suffering hardships.

“Ten Dollar Tuesday” is happening today, November 17 at the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 77. Officials say they will be accepting new unwrapped $10 toys or $10 donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those interested in making a donation only need to drive up and drop off your donation to help make Christmas a little brighter for local children in need.

