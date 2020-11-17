Callaway Fire adds to fleet with push-in ceremony

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Callaway Fire Department has added a new member to its fleet. Monday they officially welcomed the newest addition to their fire fighting arsenal.

After eight months of planning and designing, the fire station finally accepted the new equipment by holding a push-in ceremony.

After the blessing of the truck, Callaway firefighters and a few others helped with the push-in of Fire Engine Number One which pays homage to firefighters in the 1800s, who used horse-drawn equipment and would have to literally push the fire engines into the garage after returning from a fire.

“A lot of time went into building a truck like this. So, I just want to thank my staff for their patience and just coming together as one unit to build an awesome piece of equipment like this,” Callaway Fire Department Chief David Joyner said.

The truck was delivered in early October and made its first appearance at the Callaway Veterans Day Parade.

