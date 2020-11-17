Community spreads some love back, helps “Spread the Love guy” get a home

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) - You may have perhaps never met Decaris Hunter, but you have likely seen him along the side of the road. He has made a name for himself showing up on random sidewalks all over Bay County with a simple sign that says “Spread the Love.”

His message has lifted spirits even when he has faced his own struggles, like losing his home to Hurricane Michael two years ago.

“Me and my family have been really struggling to find a place to stay that we can afford, that is worth what we are going to pay, everything is still so high now," Hunter said.

Hunter is still trying to rebuild his life after the storm and now his neighbor is rallying the community to help. Cynthia Ellis has started a fundraiser, hoping the community can help Hunter finally get into a new home.

“You may only know him as ‘Spread the Love' guy. That is how I knew him. There is no one more deserving in my mind than Decaris,” Ellis said.

For Hunter, this act of kindness has lifted his spirits, much the same way his simple message inspires those who see him on the street corners.

“It feels whole again, like it feels like, like wow, we have something to look forward to again, like it is going to happen. I know how God does, he never does anything half way ever,” Hunter said.

And he says he is blessed the community is spreading a little love back to him.

If you would like to help just click here to donate.

