FEMA assistance still available for Hurricane Sally damages

Florida homeowners and renters in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties who...
Florida homeowners and renters in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Sally may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - If you or someone you know has uninsured losses due to Hurricane Sally, there is still time to apply for assistance from FEMA. The deadline is in two weeks on December 1st.

Those with losses in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties can register one of three ways. They can go to the FEMA website, download the FEMA app on a smartphone, or call 1-800-621-3362.

The assistance includes homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes.

The Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan is also still available. The deadline for working capital applications for small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations is July 2, 2021.

