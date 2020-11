CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, human remains were found in Callaway near Fox Avenue off U.S. 22 on Monday.

Officials say that the remains were of one person. They also say a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, which they say could take time.

No other information was made readily available.

