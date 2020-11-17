Korn Ferry Tour set to come to the Raven Golf Club at Sandestin in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A PGA event is coming back to the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort! The Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Sandestin’s Raven Golf Club in late March of 2021! It will be called the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

Sandestin’s Executive Director of Golf Rick Hileman hosting a press conference to announce that Monday morning on the Raven’s driving range.'

This event will be a combined effort between Sandestin, the Korn Ferry Tour, represented at Sandestin Monday by Tour President Alex Baldwin, and Global Golf Management. Global helped run the two ChampionsTour events Sandestin hosted back in 2006 and 2007.

Longtime Sandestin resident Eddie Goodman, who was very active in the Boeing Championships hosted at the Raven in 2006 and 7, is the Classic’s Tournament Director.

“To me it was strictly a love for the community.” Goodman told us Monday. “What the tournament represented in 2006 and 2007 was what we gave back at the end of the day. And how the local residents and visitors supported the event. So to me that’s why I wanted to push this thing. I knew bringing something would have the same type of support levels we had back in (200)6 and (200)7.”

More than 65 thousand fans showed up for the Boeing Championship in 2007. Goodman says he’s confident not only will the fans come out to watch the Korn Ferry event, but volunteers will show up to help out again as well.

The Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin is scheduled for the week of March 29th through April 4th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.