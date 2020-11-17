Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Cooler weather has returned to the panhandle in the wake of a cold front last night. Skies will be clear and it will be much cooler tonight w/lows in the 40s. Expect low to mid 40s inland w/temps near 50 at the coast. On Tuesday it will be sunny and cool w/highs in the low 70s. Over the coming days we will see nice and cool weather with a gradual warming trend by the end of the week. Currently, we don’t see any decent rain chances over the next week.

