Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Cooler weather has returned to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Cooler weather has returned to the panhandle in the wake of a cold front last night. Skies will be clear and it will be much cooler tonight w/lows in the 40s. Expect low to mid 40s inland w/temps near 50 at the coast. On Tuesday it will be sunny and cool w/highs in the low 70s. Over the coming days we will see nice and cool weather with a gradual warming trend by the end of the week. Currently, we don’t see any decent rain chances over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
The Bay County Republican Party held a "Stand With Trump" event Sunday.
Bay County Republicans host “Stand With Trump” event

Latest News

Cool weather for now, but warmer weather is on the way
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Forecast
A look at the work week ahead
Work Week Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-15-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-15-2020
Warm and Dry
Saturday Evening Forecast