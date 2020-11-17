Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Mosley Football program is for now without a head coach.

Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning. This comes three days after Mosley’s lose in its playoff opener in St. Augustine Friday night.

Mosley ended this pandemic effected season with a 4-4 record.

Coach Brown was hired at Mosley 2013, coming west from Jefferson, a program he guided to a State Championship to in 2011. Brown’s first season guiding the Mosley program the 2014 season. His team 8-3 that season with a playoff berth. However the program unable to get back to the playoffs until this season. Though it’s worth noting that in 2018 the team was likely playoff bound before the effects of Hurricane Michael changed the format for teams in this area getting berths.

In his 8 seasons at the helm, Brown’s team compiled an overall record of 42-39 with two playoff berths.

We spoke with Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee midday Monday. He says this decision was results based, Coach Lee says everyone at Mosley is grateful for what coach Brown did at Mosley, but when you look at the performance over the years, Lee said “We just were not seeing what we want to see (out of the program in terms of wins and losses) and I feel now is the time to move in a different direction.”

As for coach Brown, he admits he was shocked when he was called in Monday morning by coach Lee and Mosley principal Brian Bullock. He says it stung when he got the news.

“I’m hurting right now.” Brown told Julia Daniels, who met up with the coach in his office at the school Monday afternoon. “You spend eight years anywhere you build relationships with kids and parents, coworkers and coaches. And so you know it’s just, it hurts. But it’s part of the job, you know what I mean. Every year at the end of the year you know it can always happen. You know what I mean. So you just have to deal with it, You know when you get into coaching that’s part of it. And I’ll get home tonight, I’ll talk to my wife, we’ll talk with our family, and will start looking at the next chapter of the coaching career of Coach Brown.”

Coach says as much as it hurts him to be pushed out, he remains a big fan of the Mosley football program, wanting what is best for the young men within the program.

“I wish them the best." coach Brown told us. "I hope they can get a guy in here that can turn the corner. I know coach Lee spoke about finding somebody that can get them in the playoffs with consistency. And honestly I wasn’t that guy. And maybe they, I wish them the best. I hope they are able to find that guy because the kids deserve it. We have great kids here, the kids work extremely hard. We’ve done a lot over the last 8 years to improve the facilities, and just the equipment, the practice facilities. Just everything. And hopefully they’ll be able to get a guy in here that can do that because the kids definitely deserve it. We want what’s best for them more than anything.”

Coach Lee says he will be in charge of the process to find Brown’s replacement, saying “I will work relentlessly to land a coach that can take us to the next level. That falls on me, I will be formulating the committee, to go through the process. I have A lot of contacts out there, and have already started the process of working towards the future of Mosley football.”

Lee would not say how many people would be on that search committee, or who those people would be. He did say he is hopeful he can move through this process relatively quickly and have a new head football coach on campus by mid-January.