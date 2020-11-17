Panama City Beach Senior Center to offer holiday cheer at annual Christmas Bazaar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It may not feel a lot like Christmas outside, but who says you can’t get into the holiday spirit anyway?

For those looking to do some gift shopping, the Panama City Beach Senior Center is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar this Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature crafts, jewelry, hand-made cards, bake sale food, raffle prizes, and more.

The bazaar is open to the public. Entry donation is $1.

