Pancare of Florida is providing a new way to get your flu shot this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With this year’s flu season comes new ways to get vaccinated. Ones that keep people socially distanced to protect against COVID-19 as well. Pancare of Florida is providing a drive-up option in pop-up locations.

At Gulf Coast State College Monday morning, Pancare welcomed anyone who rolled up looking to get a flu shot. The shot is free for people with insurance and $25 if not. The medical assistant and retired nurse on location said it takes about two weeks for the vaccine antibodies to kick in.

Rusty Weathers brought his family and said a drive-thru vaccination is a first for them.

“This was super easy. It took just a few minutes and I’m on my way. No problems at all,” said Weathers.

According to the CDC, flu activity is currently low in the U.S and globally. The CDC said the measures taken against COVID-19, plus Flu shots, are likely to be effective in reducing the impact of the flu. Pancare Florida will hold another drive-thru free flu shot clinic at Gulf Coast State College Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

