Small businesses and nonprofits steadily applying for CARES Act grants

November 11th marked the first-day Bay County small businesses and nonprofits could start applying for up to five CARES Act grants.

Bay County officials say as of Monday there are around 250 applicants ranging from restaurants to charter fishing boats applying for a wide range of grants.

“The small business micro-grant seems to be a large number,” said Bay County Commission Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “That’s folks that are having to make alterations to their business and that type of thing. But it seems to be spread amongst the five grant programs pretty easily and I think hopefully in due time we’ll be able to get some checks out.”

For businesses like The Place in Downtown Panama City, owners say after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, they’re happy to have a little extra cash on hand.

“This will be a huge help for us after the rebuild, the reopening and then shutting down a little, and then a lot, and then a little and then back,” said the owner of The Place Downtown Kim Stiegler. “It was a lot of lost revenue for us and this will just be a good way for us to try and gain some strength in the wake of everything.”

Of the $30 million in CARES Act funds, $5 million will go toward the small business grants but that amount could go up.

“We put $5 million in this program to start with, we’ll see how it goes but there’s a possibility of some more funding in the future as well,” said Griffitts.

The grants themselves range from around $2,000 to $25,000.

Owners at The Place say they have applied for two grants and are in the middle stages of the application process.

“One was for up to $2,000 and the other was for up to $20,000. From what I’ve read it’s pretty tough to get to the $20,000 level, but as long you can document your sales and how things have declined because of it, I think that’s what they look at.”

The county has until December 31st to spend the CARES Act money and the deadline for small business grant applications is December 11th.

