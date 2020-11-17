St. Andrews has a special surprise for after the New Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Michael’s devastating effects are still being felt more than two years later. In St. Andrews, the city is working to bring a sense of normalcy back to a focal point of the community, where the outdoor Christmas display at Oaks by the Bay is being set up. While people are looking forward to the holidays, the city has a special surprise in store for the new year.

Panama City commissioners have approved a matching state grant that will help piece back Oaks by the Bay park. The more than $110,000 project will plant 28 live oaks at the park. The park’s trees join an estimated one million trees that fell countywide after Hurricane Michael. Panama City’s Director of Quality of Life Sean Depalma said the city is excited to move forward after Hurricane Michael, especially at this particular location.

“We have a tree, Old Century, which is over 300 years old. So we’re looking to be planting the trees today so that 300 years from now there will be beautiful trees for our future generations,” said Depalma.

Depalma said new lighting, a bicycle rack and benches will be added. He adds the tree planting will begin in February after the Christmas village and other festivities are over the next month and have wrapped up.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.