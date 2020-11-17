Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We got off to a chillier start than we’re used to throughout Northwest Florida today, and more of the same is in store for tomorrow.

Highs today will top out in the low 70s, and more cold air will get filtered into the Panhandle tomorrow to drop highs even lower for Wednesday. We will struggle to get out of the 60s in the afternoon, with even colder temperatures in the morning. A slow warming trend will continue for the rest of the week following that, as high pressure and warmer air returns to the region.

Hurricane Iota made landfall as a category 4 storm just 15 miles away from where Hurricane Eta made landfall, also as a category 4 in Nicaragua. In its wake, an area of potential development has a 40% chance of formation over the next 5 days. We will be monitoring it closely.

