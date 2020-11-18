A new Superintendent was sworn in Tuesday in Jackson County

JACKSON COUTNY, Fla. (WJHG) - A new superintendent was sworn in today in Jackson County. You may remember him as the Jackson County Superintendent from 2012 - 2016.

Steve Benton said he’s very pleased to be back and honored to serve the people of Jackson County again. The swearing in ceremony took place at the School Board building, followed by a reception. Benton said there’s lots to improve with brick and mortar and online schools. He said he has a lot of plans for the county, but will begin with Jackson Virtual.

“There’s a lot of issues there. You know it was a lot thrown on the teachers, so I want to look and see exactly what process and procedures they’re using here and see how I can improve it for the second semester coming up in January,” said Benton.

The first school board meeting with Benton took place after the reception. Benton said his hopes for the future is to get back to a normal school day.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.