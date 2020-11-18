Allegiant offers nonstop route to Grand Rapids

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A new seasonal nonstop route has been put in place from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Allegiant airline flights to or from Grand Rapids, Michigan, can cost travelers as low as $49. Flights will begin on March 5th on Mondays and Fridays.

“Allegiant’s success continues at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and we look forward to hosting visitors from Grand Rapids – book your spring break trip and enjoy our snow white beaches and emerald green rapids," Tracy Stage, the Okaloosa County Airports Director, said.

Lowest fares, dates, and times can be found at allegiant.com.

