Advertisement

Allegiant offers nonstop route to Grand Rapids

Allegiant will offer nonstop flights from Destin-Ft. Walton to Grand Rapids in the spring.
Allegiant will offer nonstop flights from Destin-Ft. Walton to Grand Rapids in the spring.(KGWN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A new seasonal nonstop route has been put in place from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Allegiant airline flights to or from Grand Rapids, Michigan, can cost travelers as low as $49. Flights will begin on March 5th on Mondays and Fridays.

“Allegiant’s success continues at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and we look forward to hosting visitors from Grand Rapids – book your spring break trip and enjoy our snow white beaches and emerald green rapids," Tracy Stage, the Okaloosa County Airports Director, said.

Lowest fares, dates, and times can be found at allegiant.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning, Lyla passed away in an ATV accident.
“She was everything:” Jackson County community remembers Lyla Batista
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Crime scene tape
Human remains found in Callaway
The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

Latest News

Even colder air arrives tonight into Wednesday
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Even colder air arrives tonight into Wednesday
Tuesday Evening Forecast
The county hopes to extend the deadline of grant applications to allow for the issue to be...
Bay County trying to make some adjustments to CARES Act funding for nonprofits
The county is excited for the future of the school.
Trading school for debt deal finalized