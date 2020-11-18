Advertisement

Angry Tuna Seafood Company to host first oyster shucking contest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Calling all oyster shuckers!

A Panama City Beach restaurant is proud to announce that it’s looking for the best of the best. A guest joined us at the station with the details.

Angry Tuna Seafood Company will host its 1st Annual Best Panama City Beach Oyster Shucking Contest on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. The event will take place on the back patio of the restaurant, which is located in Pier Park.

The fee to enter is $25, which covers food costs and administrative fees. Participants are asked to fill out an application beforehand to RSVP and will need to bring their own glove and knife. There will be tools available if needed.

The contest is determined by who earned the best point totals in three categories: speed, presentation, and personality. The first prize winner will take home a trophy in addition to a $200 gift certificate to Angry Tuna Seafood. The second and third prize winners will take home a $100 certificate and $50 certificate, respectfully.

There will also be other donated prize giveaways during the event.

Costume and crowd participation is encouraged but not required.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

