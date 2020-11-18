Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, November 17th
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Soccer/Boys
North Bay Haven 3 Bay 3
High School Soccer/Girls
Bay 2 Marianna 4
North Bay Haven 0 FSU 1
South Walton 3 Mosley 3
High School Basketball/Girls
Port St. Joe 68 Wewahitchka 13
Rocky Bayou 33 Laurel Hill 43
Bozeman 42 North Bay Haven 39
High School BasketballBoys Preseason
Rutherford 57 Bozeman 21
