Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, November 17th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Soccer/Boys

North Bay Haven 3 Bay 3

High School Soccer/Girls

Bay 2 Marianna 4

North Bay Haven 0 FSU 1

South Walton 3 Mosley 3

High School Basketball/Girls

Port St. Joe 68 Wewahitchka 13

Rocky Bayou 33 Laurel Hill 43

Bozeman 42 North Bay Haven 39

High School BasketballBoys Preseason

Rutherford 57 Bozeman 21

