Bay County trying to make some adjustments to CARES Act funding for nonprofits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On November 11th, an online portal opened up for businesses and non-profits allowing them to apply for grants.

The program aims to administer $5 million of CARES Act money to help with losses businesses have experienced because of COVID-19.

As of right now, if a nonprofit organization applies for any grants for “loss of revenue,” the application will not be denied or approved but will be held in the system.

The county has to go through the treasury to get the money for nonprofits and they hope it won’t take long to make it possible.

“We’re going to keep pushing to make sure we get that money for quote loss of revenue for these non-profits,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “They have been hit hard because they can’t do their fundraisers that they normally do, and it’s been a huge expense.”

The county hopes to extend the deadlines for the grant applications to allow for the issue to be fixed.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.