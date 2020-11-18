Advertisement

Bay District School Board establishes times for regular school board meetings

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Tuesday, the Bay District School Board held an organizational meeting to accomplish a few things.

The superintendent of Bay District Schools, Bill Husfelt, was sworn in once again. And two new board members were sworn in as well, Brenda Ruthven and Winston Chester. They also approved the Attorney’s Contract and decided on school board meeting times.

The school board will meet two times a month at 1 p.m. With this option the school board can cancel a meeting if they only need one meeting in a given month.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning, Lyla passed away in an ATV accident.
“She was everything:” Jackson County community remembers Lyla Batista
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Crime scene tape
Human remains found in Callaway
The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

Latest News

The Matrix Community Outreach center has distributed more than one million pounds of food since...
Matrix Community Outreach Center helps get food to those on North Walton County
Bill Husfelt was sworn in as superintendent again and two new school board members were sworn...
Bay District School Board members sworn in Tuesday
Merritt Brown cheerleaders donate $500 to fight breast cancer.
Cheerleaders give American Cancer Society $500 check
NewsChannel 7 anchor Paris Janos shows off new coats headed to kids in need.
Coats For Kids ready to hand out coats to those in need