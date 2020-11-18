Bay District School Board establishes times for regular school board meetings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Tuesday, the Bay District School Board held an organizational meeting to accomplish a few things.

The superintendent of Bay District Schools, Bill Husfelt, was sworn in once again. And two new board members were sworn in as well, Brenda Ruthven and Winston Chester. They also approved the Attorney’s Contract and decided on school board meeting times.

The school board will meet two times a month at 1 p.m. With this option the school board can cancel a meeting if they only need one meeting in a given month.

