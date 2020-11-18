Advertisement

Bay District School Board members sworn in Tuesday

Bill Husfelt was sworn in as superintendent again and two new school board members were sworn in as Bay District School Board members.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tuesday was the Bay District School Board’s organizational meeting. During the meeting Bill Husfelt was sworn in again as superintendent of Bay District Schools.

Steve Moss was elected again as the school board chair and Pamm Chapman as the vice board chair.

And two new School Board Members were sworn in, Brenda Ruthven and Winston Chester. Both new board members say they are excited and honored to be serving Bay District Schools for the next four years.

“I am excited! It was a great moment in my life [and] I am just excited about the opportunities to get in here and work with this team and do what is best for our young people and teachers here in Bay County,” Chester said.

And Ruthven says she has some big plans that she hopes to accomplish in the next four years.

“Keep making Bay County the best that we can. We need to be number one in the state of Florida, and that would be a four-year goal for me," said Ruthven.

Husfelt added that he couldn’t be more pleased with the new members and he cannot wait to see how much they help Bay District Schools accomplish.

