Cheerleaders give American Cancer Society $500 check

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local middle school cheerleading squad raised money to benefit a local non-profit. The cheerleading team from Merritt Brown Middle School raised money for the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month last month.

They went around the school selling wrist bands and stickers in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Their efforts brought in $500 for the fund. They presented the check to American Cancer Society volunteer and NewsChannel 7 anchor Jessica Foster who is also a breast cancer survivor.

Merritt Brown Cheer Leaders, Kennedy Audean and Caylyn Mathes said, “It’s amazing. All of the cheerleaders love supporting this cause and it’s just an amazing thing for us to do and provide some service. And I hope that ya’ll succeed like we did and it’s a lot of fun trying and being able to support and being a part of that.”

After the check presentation, the team gathered with Jessica to take a photo.

