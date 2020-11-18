Advertisement

Coats For Kids ready to hand out coats to those in need

NewsChannel 7 anchor Paris Janos shows off new coats headed to kids in need.
NewsChannel 7 anchor Paris Janos shows off new coats headed to kids in need.(WJHG)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -During October and early November the law firm of Manuel and Thompson has been collecting coats for kids along with several other partners in the community, now it’s time to give them out.

Paris Janos and several staff members of WJHG loaded up the coats they collected and delivered them to the law firm for separation and distribution.

This year things had to be different due to the pandemic and only new coats were accepted.

Even with that restriction, all the partners which included Granny Cantrell’s, The Bay County Sheriffs Office, Gulf Glo Banners, Restoration Physical Therapy and Innovations Credit Union were able to accumulate over one thousand coats for the kids just in time for the upcoming cold weather.

“We’re finished with the collection and we’re starting with the distribution now," said law partner Waylon Thompson. "We’ve already got them sized inside. We’re starting to getting them out to the kids, right into the hands of the kids that need them that do not have a coat right now. We’ll be making contact with the teachers at school getting not names but a list of what they need, boy’s coats, girl’s coats what sizes and things like that. So it takes a little doing on our end of it.”

Manuel And Thompson Law Firm has been involved in the Coats For Kids program for more than two decades serving needy kids in Bay County

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning, Lyla passed away in an ATV accident.
“She was everything:” Jackson County community remembers Lyla Batista
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Crime scene tape
Human remains found in Callaway
The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

Latest News

The St. Joe Community Foundation and Covenant Care opened a Palliative Care Resource Center.
Covenant Care and St. Joe Community Foundation open new palliative care center
Bay District Schools decided on times for its 2021 board meetings.
Bay District School Board establishes times for regular school board meetings
The Matrix Community Outreach center has distributed more than one million pounds of food since...
Matrix Community Outreach Center helps get food to those on North Walton County
Bill Husfelt was sworn in as superintendent again and two new school board members were sworn...
Bay District School Board members sworn in Tuesday
Merritt Brown cheerleaders donate $500 to fight breast cancer.
Cheerleaders give American Cancer Society $500 check