Coats For Kids ready to hand out coats to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -During October and early November the law firm of Manuel and Thompson has been collecting coats for kids along with several other partners in the community, now it’s time to give them out.

Paris Janos and several staff members of WJHG loaded up the coats they collected and delivered them to the law firm for separation and distribution.

This year things had to be different due to the pandemic and only new coats were accepted.

Even with that restriction, all the partners which included Granny Cantrell’s, The Bay County Sheriffs Office, Gulf Glo Banners, Restoration Physical Therapy and Innovations Credit Union were able to accumulate over one thousand coats for the kids just in time for the upcoming cold weather.

“We’re finished with the collection and we’re starting with the distribution now," said law partner Waylon Thompson. "We’ve already got them sized inside. We’re starting to getting them out to the kids, right into the hands of the kids that need them that do not have a coat right now. We’ll be making contact with the teachers at school getting not names but a list of what they need, boy’s coats, girl’s coats what sizes and things like that. So it takes a little doing on our end of it.”

Manuel And Thompson Law Firm has been involved in the Coats For Kids program for more than two decades serving needy kids in Bay County

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.