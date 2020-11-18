Covenant Care and St. Joe Community Foundation open new palliative care center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Palliative care aims to make life a little easier for patients dealing with serious illness while still seeking curative treatment, and after a partnership with the St. Joe Community Foundation, Covenant Care in Panama City is able to provide just that.

“We’re able to bring this together with our experts that are expert compassionate caregivers, with the funding that they’ve given so much to this community anyway, they’re leaders in this community,” said Vice President for Advancement of Covenant Care Aaron West. “So, being able to associate ourselves with St. Joe Community Foundation was perfect.”

Covenant Care and St. Joe unveiled the new Palliative Care Resource Center Tuesday with a check presentation for $250,000.

“We found that this Palliative Care Resource Center, especially with COVID, was probably going to be most needed at this time,” said Executive Director for the St. Joe Community Foundation April Wilkes. “It’s going to give patients that need that extra level of care and the advocacy that they need right now.”

Covenant Care officials say the center hopes to answer any questions and provide options for patients as they fight illnesses.

“This is actually while you’re still seeking curative treatment, while you’re still with your own doctor but you can now come to Covenant Care and we can help you in that transition stage of providing some information for you while you’re battling a serious illness,” said West.

Covenant Care members say it’s not just patients with terminal illnesses palliative care can help, the resource center is open to everyone.

“There are so many of us that are facing this and don’t know what to do,” said West. “Stop by. It’s as easy as stopping by, calling and making an appointment, and sitting down with somebody here that can help you through that.”

For those interested in palliative care you can call Covenant Care at 1-855-CARE-365 or click here.

