Doug Moore sworn in to Bay County Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Commission has a new face in the District 4 seat.

Doug Moore was officially sworn in Tuesday morning.

Moore is replacing Keith Baker who resigned after being charged in an FBI corruption scandal.

Moore hopes his experience as a banker, an attorney, and a small business owner will be an asset to the community.

“It’s not something I was ever expecting the opportunity to be able to have but really was a great honor to be elected,” said Moore. “I’m humbled and I look forward to being able to serve the community.”

Moore says he also plans to work very hard to restore the public’s trust in the commission.

