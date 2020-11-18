Advertisement

Driver of suspected stolen vehicle arrested after high speed chase

A Mary Esther man driving a suspected stolen car led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high speed chase before being captured Sunday.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Coward, 33, is charged with fleeing and eluding with lights and siren activated, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(WJHG-TV)

A Mary Esther man is behind bars after leading deputies on a high speed chase Sunday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says that on November 15 a deputy spotted a car matching the description of one reported stolen and attempted to make contact sometime around 11 p.m. After confirming that it was the stolen vehicle in question, the deputy then followed the driver while calling for back-up, activating his lights and siren when the car turned onto Skylark Drive.

That is when deputies say the suspect, Tramon Coward, 33, began accelerating through the neighborhood before getting back on Highway 98, hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour. At the end of the pursuit, Coward jumped out of the car and began cutting through yards and jumping privacy fences. He was found trying to hide in bushes in front of a house on Hollywood Boulevard.

Deputies say a backpack in Coward’s possession contained powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and meth. They say he was already on probation for a previous charge of resisting without violence.

Coward is charged with fleeing and eluding with lights and siren activated, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An investigation is ongoing.

