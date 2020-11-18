Matrix Community Outreach Center helps get food to those on North Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Northern Walton County in towns like Paxton, New Harmony, Gaskin, and Glendale, getting to the grocery store is not always a quick trip.

“We live way out in the country so it’s harder for these people to come into town, it’s 25 miles one way,” said volunteer Kerry Aplin.

Ever since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic put many people in a tougher financial situation, the need for basic necessities has grown.

“That’s what we’re here for, that’s what the Matrix does. We are a resource for unmet needs, and that’s what our community said we needed, they said ‘we need food’,” said Candy Knowling, executive director for Matrix Community Outreach Center. “We literally have a letter that was written to us from a family that the young lady stated, there were times when she had to choose between keeping a roof over her head or feeding her family.”

Volunteers said the people they have met at the pop-up distributions are thankful for the help Matrix provides.

“You have hundreds of people coming, versus us taking it to them. One trip for them to be right there locally has helped tremendously. Most of these people have trouble with transportation. There’s a large need. They really do have a dire need for food and assistance,” said Aplin.

Matrix is usually supported by fundraisers, but the pandemic has stopped that flow of money. Now it depends on federal grants to keep the help coming.

The next pop up food distributions will be held this Friday morning at 10 o’clock.

They’ll be at the Paxton agriculture building, Glendale store, Gaskin Baptist, and New Harmony Baptist Church.

