New COVID-19 deaths for five area counties

The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 905,428 cases reported. There are 892,352 cases involving Florida residents and 12,896 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,949 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,855 cases. This includes 7,590 residents and 265 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus and 408 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 32 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,864 cases. This includes 7,785 residents and 79 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 391 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,333 cases. 3,013 of the cases are residents and 320 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 34 deaths from the virus and 139 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, eight people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,417 cases. 1,403 are residents and 14 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 84 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,055 cases. There are 1,035 residents and 20 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 14 deaths reported and 41 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,603 cases. There are 3,551 local cases and 52 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 89 deaths and 209 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 21 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 813 cases, 811 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 21 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 1,024 cases. They are 1,012 residents and 12 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. There have been 18 deaths and 58 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 809 cases. There are 801 residents and eight non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 558 cases of COVID-19. 557 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 14 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 21 available adult ICU beds out of the 143 beds reported for our area. They also report one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

