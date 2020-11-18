Advertisement

Second rabid fox found in Bay County this year

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has found another rabid fox in Bay County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The fox is the second one this year. It was caught in the area of Harbor Boulevard at the west end of the Hathaway Bridge.

In August, another fox was found in the Bear Creek area off U.S. 231 that tested positive for rabies.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” Sandon S. Speedling, the Health Officer for the Department of Health in Bay County, said.

Health officials also reminded residents to keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

