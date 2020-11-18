Ten Dollar Tuesday helps raise money for annual toy drive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bringing Christmas cheer to local children is the goal of Ten Dollar Tuesday, which took place at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

That’s when the community is asking to either make a $10 donation or bring a toy worth $10 to the sheriff’s office.

This is the 40th year Project 25 has supplied Christmas presents to those in the community.

This year, the organization will be going through the Bay County School District to distribute the toys to three families from every elementary school.

Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community.

“I just thank the public so much for all the effort they put in to help Project 25,” said Project 25 Coordinator Becky Johns. “Like I said, we have a giving community, whether we have a house fire or whatever there is, they’re always here to help us.”

If you weren’t able to make a donation , the sheriff’s office will be accepting donations up until Christmas Eve.

