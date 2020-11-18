Advertisement

Ten Dollar Tuesday helps raise money for annual toy drive

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bringing Christmas cheer to local children is the goal of Ten Dollar Tuesday, which took place at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

That’s when the community is asking to either make a $10 donation or bring a toy worth $10 to the sheriff’s office.

This is the 40th year Project 25 has supplied Christmas presents to those in the community.

This year, the organization will be going through the Bay County School District to distribute the toys to three families from every elementary school.

Organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community.

“I just thank the public so much for all the effort they put in to help Project 25,” said Project 25 Coordinator Becky Johns. “Like I said, we have a giving community, whether we have a house fire or whatever there is, they’re always here to help us.”

If you weren’t able to make a donation , the sheriff’s office will be accepting donations up until Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning, Lyla passed away in an ATV accident.
“She was everything:” Jackson County community remembers Lyla Batista
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Crime scene tape
Human remains found in Callaway
The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

Latest News

The St. Joe Community Foundation and Covenant Care opened a Palliative Care Resource Center.
Covenant Care and St. Joe Community Foundation open new palliative care center
Bay District Schools decided on times for its 2021 board meetings.
Bay District School Board establishes times for regular school board meetings
The Matrix Community Outreach center has distributed more than one million pounds of food since...
Matrix Community Outreach Center helps get food to those on North Walton County
Bill Husfelt was sworn in as superintendent again and two new school board members were sworn...
Bay District School Board members sworn in Tuesday
Merritt Brown cheerleaders donate $500 to fight breast cancer.
Cheerleaders give American Cancer Society $500 check