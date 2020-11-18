Trading school for debt deal finalized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County now owns the old St. Andrew School. County Commissioners officially finalized the trade between the county and the school district Tuesday.

Bay District Schools will be trading the St. Andrew School to get rid of its roughly $2 million debt owed to the county.

The debt comes from agreeing to pay for a portion of the entrance road leading to the new A. Gary Walsingham Academy in Panama City Beach near the Sports Complex.

County officials say the deal is a win-win for all, and they look forward to the future of the St. Andrew School.

“I think it will be turned in to mainly a community center that will be used by St. Andrews and the city of Panama City,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said. “They’ve talked about moving their community garden down there, the farmer’s market they have every weekend will probably take place there, hopefully some meeting facilities.”

Commissioner Griffitts went on to say he believes the St. Andrews community will utilize the space to its fullest and make it something everyone is proud of.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.