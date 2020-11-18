Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A secondary cold front in the wake of the one from Sunday night will pass through our area tonight. That will bring even cooler weather to the panhandle for your Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s inland w/upper 40s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Wednesday it gets even cooler under sunny skies. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

By Thursday the warm up begins and we should see highs approach near 80 by the weekend with lows closer to 60. The humidity will be a little higher as well. For now the forecast remains dry for the next seven days.



