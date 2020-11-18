Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Even cooler weather moves into the panhandle Wednesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A secondary cold front in the wake of the one from Sunday night will pass through our area tonight. That will bring even cooler weather to the panhandle for your Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s inland w/upper 40s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Wednesday it gets even cooler under sunny skies. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

By Thursday the warm up begins and we should see highs approach near 80 by the weekend with lows closer to 60. The humidity will be a little higher as well. For now the forecast remains dry for the next seven days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday morning, Lyla passed away in an ATV accident.
“She was everything:” Jackson County community remembers Lyla Batista
Jeremy Brown has confirmed to us that he was relieved of his duties as head coach Monday morning.
Mosley head football coach fired Monday morning
Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder.
One dead after shooting in Jackson County
Crime scene tape
Human remains found in Callaway
The ATV overturned multiple times in the accident, throwing the girls.
Marianna teen dies in ATV accident

Latest News

Even colder air arrives tonight into Wednesday
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Cool weather for now, but warmer weather is on the way
Monday Evening Forecast
Cool weather for now, but warmer weather is on the way
Monday Evening Forecast