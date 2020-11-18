Update on Hurricane Housing Recovery Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Hurricane Michael, Bay County started the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program with money from the state.

The state originally gave $28million to the county to help repair damaged homes or getting people into new homes.

Two years after the storm, the state has added $20 million more dollars to Bay County for the recovery program.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore says the extra money will continue to help people return to permanent housing.

“We have tiers of what down payment assistance from purchase assistance and also with helping cover closing costs. That will help people get into homes and be able to purchase homes, and first-time home buyers, or they haven’t owned a home in a while, it helps with that,” said Moore.

Of the $20 million additional dollars, $8.9 million has been allocated for Panama City specifically.

