Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning thanks to high pressure in place behind this early week’s cold front. Plenty of sunshine comes your way once again today with quite the chill, especially out the door this morning!

Temperatures are starting out this morning largely in the 40s. But there’s also a breeze from the northeast at 10-15mph adding to the chill. Temperatures will generally feel like the low 40s on the coast if not upper 30s inland. You’ll want to dress warmly this morning, as it’s a bit chillier than yesterday’s start and we’ll stay cooler through much of the morning drive.

Plenty of sunshine lies ahead, but we’ll only manage to reach the mid to upper 60s across the Panhandle for daytime highs. Coastal locations will have the best bet at possibly reaching 70 this afternoon with inland areas likely staying closer to the mid 60s. Average lows are closer to the upper 40s or near 50 and highs in the mid 70s.

Our ridge of high pressure slides further to the east as our cooler troughing pattern moves out. This will gradually lead toward a warming trend for our temperatures over the next coming days.

While morning’s may still be chilly in the 40s tomorrow to 50s by Friday morning, afternoon highs will push back up into the upper 70s by Friday and into the weekend. The good news is our ridge of high pressure keeps us running mainly to mostly sunny over the workweek on into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s inland to near 70 on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mainly sunny for the rest of the work week with temperatures gradually rebounding to above average by the weekend.

